'Agencies Swung Into Action, Situation To Improve In Coming Days': Jyotiraditya Scindia On Delhi Airport Chaos

Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the situation at the Delhi airport will improve in a few days.

Amid the days of chaos at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where long queues of passengers were seen for the past few days, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asserted that all agencies have swung into action in the last 24-36 hours to mitigate congestion at all major airports.

Scindia's interference came after several complaints by flyers flag the poor management at the IGI airport in Delhi leading to congestion at the terminals. However, with efforts from the authorities, the Delhi Airport today informed fliers that Terminal 3 is now free of the sluggish movement that was being reported for the past many days.

"Congestion at entry points and check-in counters at T3 has eased. Four additional X-ray machines have been added at the Security Hold Area; display boards showing wait time have come up. Deployment of CISF manpower has already kick-started, and will progressively increase in the next few days," Jyotiraditya Scindia, as quoted by PTI, said.

Scindia further said that the steps taken to reduce the congestion at the Delhi airport will also be emulated at the Bengaluru and Mumbai airports. At Bengaluru airport, two additional X-ray machines were operationalised on Wednesday.

"It is heartening to see domestic passenger traffic surpass pre-COVID levels, clocking a new record each day. The load factors have touched 95 per cent-plus. Indeed, airport operators, airlines, ground handlers, ATCOs, immigration, security – the entire circuit is fortunate to be operating at such a time, and only wishes to see this trajectory move onwards and upwards," Scindia said.

On Tuesday, domestic airlines carried nearly 4.12 lakh passengers. Scindia had earlier said that there has been a passenger uptick since COVID restrictions were lifted.

The Minister also added that this boom being witnessed in the aviation sector needs to be accompanied with a capacity increase across the board. He emphasised that this is a great time for the country's civil aviation sector.

India houses the third largest aviation market, and with that, "we must also strive to be the best service providers", Scindia said.

Earlier in the day, the civil aviation ministry said that necessary actions taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport have resulted in "least wait time" for boarding at check points and entry gates.

Earlier this week, the ministry asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

