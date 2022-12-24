‘Against Fear, Hatred’: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Delhi

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in the national capital early on Saturday morning and received a warm reception at the Badarpur border. Gandhi said upon arriving in Delhi that he intended to use the Yatra to end the 'hatred-filled Hindustan' of the BJP and RSS with the actual Hindustan of love.

"Hum jahan gaye humko pyaar mila (wherever we went, we received love). This Yatra is against fear, hatred, unemployment and inflation. The RSS spreads fear and then they convert it into hatred. We say don't be afraid as we don't spread hate," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

"This Yatra is against hate. There is only love and non-violence in the Bharat Jodo yatra. This journey will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and we will hoist the tricolour there. We have been able to walk from Kanyakumari to Delhi because of people's love and power. India has helped us, we will never forget it,” he further said.

According to the police advisory, the 23-kilometre yatra entered Delhi at 6.30 am from the Badarpur border in southeast Delhi and will conclude at Red Fort via Ashram Chowk.

Celebrations were in full swing as the yatra arrived in Delhi from the NHPC Metro Station in Faridabad.

At around 10.30 am the yatra will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and will conclude at Red Fort around 4.30 pm.

At various points along the route, a sizable number of vehicles and people are expected to join the yatra. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory about the routes that might be affected by the yatra.

The yatra entered Delhi as the leaders of both Congress and the BJP have been lashing out at each other following the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s guidelines to follow Covid protocols.