New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ completed its landfall Wednesday morning near Odisha’s Dhamra port. After Tauktae, cyclone ‘Yaas’ is the second super cyclone to hit an Indian coast in just a week. Following Tauktae and Yaas, the next cyclonic storm erupting out of the Indian Ocean will be named ‘Gulaab’.

Yaas, named by Oman, refers to a Jasmine-like tree with a good fragrance. Whereas Tauktae, a Burmese name, was named by Myanmar meaning 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the local dialect. Following the two, the next cyclonic storm ‘Gulaab’, meaning a rose, has been named by Pakistan.

What’s in the name – how Tauktae, Yaas and Gulaab got named:

Headquartered in Switzerland’s Geneva, a rotational list for the names of cyclones is maintained by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). Each name is specified for a given tropical zone. World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has 187 member states and six-member territories. Each member territory is known as a Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC). All six-member territories are mandated for issuing alerts and advisories about tropical cyclones and also their naming.

Indian Meteorological Department, headquartered in New Delhi is one of the six RSMCs which issues tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, and Qatar. A specific name carries with itself the expected characteristics of the tropical cyclone, making it easy for concerned authorities to ramp up their preparations when a cyclone actually hits along the coastline.

In the last WMO meeting which was held in Qatar in September-2018, the Indian Meteorological Department, being one of the eight RSMCs prepared a fresh list of names of cyclones with the names added by all thirteen member countries. This list was adopted by WMO Countries in April-2020 for the region including the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the North Indian Ocean. The list has a total of 169 names at present which will be used on a rotational basis, with Gulaab set to be used as the next name of a tropical cyclone in the region.

