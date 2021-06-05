New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Social media giant Twitter on Saturday briefly removed the verified blue badge from the official handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat only to restore it hours later. Earlier in the day, a similar action was taken on the personal account of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, whose verified blue badge was restored after a brief removal.

Apart from Bhagwat, his colleagues in the RSS including joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal. Arun Kumar, Former RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, former joint general secretary Suresh Soni, and current Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande have also lost the verification badges.

This comes amid the standoff between Twitter and the Government of India over the new IT Rules, which mandated the social media intermediaries to provide the government with information of the original creator of a post which violates the law and is against the fabric of the Indian constitution. However, Twitter repeatedly claimed that the new rules are against the privacy of the users and its privacy policy.

Earlier in the day, the microblogging site removed the blue badge from the account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu only to restore it later. The social media platform cited that the account had been inactive since July 2020 and according to Twitter verification policy, it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.

It explained that inactivity is based on logging in, adding that to keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every six months. It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

The blue tick on Twitter handles is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active. As per Twitter, verification is part of the social media platforms' commitment to serving the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan