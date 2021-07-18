No celebrations, processions or gatherings related to Kanwar yatra, scheduled from July 25, will be allowed in the national capital, an official order stated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Uttar Pradesh said that Kanwar Yatra’s organizing groups called off the annual pilgrimage upon its appeal, Delhi too called off the Kanwar Yatra. The development takes place after after Supreme Court had found holding Kanwar Yatra against the interests of health of Indian citizenry.

Previously, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the central body of 13 Hindu monastic orders had appealed the devotees and those wishing to go for Kanwar pilgrimage this year to consider praying from home instead of going ahead with Yatra.

“On behalf of the Akhara Parishad, I would like to appeal to the Shiva devotees not to take out the Kanwar yatra, given the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Rather, the devotees should make Parthiva Shivlinga (Shivalinga made from clay) in their houses and offer the water of river Ganga or for that matter even of the local pond of their village to Lord Shiva,” ABAP President Mahanta Narendra Giri had appealed in a media statement.

The annual Kanwar pilgrimage, which starts on the first day of Hindu Shravan month, so far stands cancelled from three major states, namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Even if rest of the states do not issue order, Uttarakhand, the state which hosts Kanwariyas every year in Haridwar, has already deployed heavy security at its borders to restrict the Kanwariyas entering the state. The state has announced a shutdown of its borders for ‘Kanwariyas’ from July 24, the day when the holy month of Shravan begins in Hindu calendar. The rest of the travellers other than Kanwariyas can still continue to enter the state while subjected to the COVID protocol in place.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma