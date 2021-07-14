Earlier, Dr VK Paul, a member, NITI Aayog, clarified that Kappa is a "variant of interest", adding that it is not a new variant as its cases have been reported in the country earlier as well.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 11 cases of the Kappa COVID-19 variant have been detected in Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to state Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Out of the 11 cases, three cases each were from state capital Jaipur and Alwar, two from Barmer, and one from Bhilwara.

The health minister added that the Kappa variant is moderate compared to the Delta variant of Covid-19. Last week, two cases of the Kappa variant were detected in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Dr VK Paul, a member, NITI Aayog, clarified that Kappa is a "variant of interest", adding that it is not a new variant as its cases have been reported in the country earlier as well. He further informed that the Kappa variant is of much less intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.

"If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue. Kappa variant was earlier reported in February and March also," said Dr Paul.

