Delhi Police has granted permission to the protesting farmers to carry a out 'peaceful' tractor rally after the Republic Day parade concludes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the protesting farmer unions on Monday said they will carry out a march on foot towards the Parliament on February 1, the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcement the Union Budget 2021.

Darshan Pal, the chief of Krantikari Kisan Union, said that farmers will march towards the Parliament from several locations.

The Delhi Police on Sunday allowed the farmers protesting against the three farm laws since November last year to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. The police said that the farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital from three routes -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders -- but they will have to return to their originating points.

Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long.

The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said.

Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.

Noting that farmers won't be allowed to halt their rally, the police said that the march will be conducted after the Republic Day Celebration ends as "barricades and other security arrangements will be removed" till then.

Meanwhile, farmer unions appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful. “No one should carry any weapon or drink alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed,” a farmer leader said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta