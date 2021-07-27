Discovered in 1968, Dholavira site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Dholavira, the ancient Harrapan-era city which existed as a key metropolis of Indus valley civilisation and its extensions in modern-day India, has been inscribed as the UNESCO world heritage site. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) made the key announcement on Tuesday.

“Dholavira: A Harappan City, in #India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!,” UNESCO made the announcement on Tuesday.

Earlier, Telangana’s 13th century-old Ramappa temple was inscribed as a World Heritage site on Sunday.

Great contributions to shared heritage of humanity: UNESCO on Dholavira, Ramappa Temple’s significance

Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director while congratulating the people of India defined both these sites as great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity. “While the Harappan city of Dholavira has borne witness to the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of an early civilisation of humankind, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple stands as an outstanding marvel of the Kakatiyan culture,” Eric Falt said. “Both sites make great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity,” UNESCO New Delhi director added.

Why Dholavira is important?

The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era).

Discovered in 1968, Dholavira site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures. Of note is also the art associated with the city – artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site.

In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity.



The UNESCO says that the two newly inscribed World Heritage Sites offer great insight into the knowledge and ways of life of earlier societies, customs, and communities.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma