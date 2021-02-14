Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects during his brief visit to Kerala on Sunday.

Speaking at a launch event, the Prime Minister asserted that these development project , covering a wide range of sectors, will energise India's growth trajectory. "We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India."

Apart from the above two, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar. Later, he laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with several other ministers, were present at the event.

The Prime Minister said that the inauguration of the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project will save considerable foreign exchange every year and generate employment opportunities.

Located close to the BPCL's refinery in Kochi, the PDPP will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates. These products have application in paints and coatings, construction industry, water treatment chemicals, solvents, adhesives, among other areas.

The Prime Minister asserted that the Indian government is undertaking many efforts to imporve tourism related infrastructure in India. Noting tha the tourism sector has been growing well in the past five years, the Prime Minister called upon start-ups to think about innovative tourism-related products.

