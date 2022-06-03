New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she has tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection. In a tweet, the 50-year-old said she has quarantined herself and taking all necessary precautions.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home," she tweeted. "I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions."

This comes a day after her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi - who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case - tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking about the development, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia had developed fever on Wednesday and was found infected with the infection.

"Congress president had developed mild fever and COVID symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be COVID positive," Surjewala said in a series of tweets. "Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments."

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Congress leaders wished Sonia a speedy recovery. "Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also wished Sonia a quick recovery. "Wishing Tmt Sonia Gandhi, who has tested COVID19 positive, a speedy and complete recovery. I request everyone in public life to be cautious as the pandemic is not yet over," he tweeted.

Sonia and Rahul were summoned by the ED on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders then under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma