Noida Woman Who Threatened And Abused Security Guard Sent To Judicial Custody After Arrest

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral on Sunday where a woman was seen abusing and misbehaving with security personnel of the society. She was arrested following the incident and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on the same day.

The woman was identified as Bhavya Rai and was arrested in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida Sector 128. She was booked under sections 153A, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506 of IPC.

Speaking about the incident to the news agency ANI, Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) said, "A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing and misbehaving with security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to Police Station and she has been arrested."

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the officials of the housing society have initiated their preparations to evict her from the flat where she lived.

Karan Chaudhary, a guard of the society who claimed that he made the video and submitted it to supervisors, said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed toward the gate where I captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The police were informed about the incident."

Anshu Gupta, the treasurer of the society mentioned that the woman looked like she was drunk. "It looked as if she was drunk. After the incident, we are preparing to evict her from society by informing the house owner about the incident. The renter has cooperated. As of now, FIR has been registered against the woman in Noida Sector 126 police station. The probe into the matter is underway," she informed.

Earlier this month, Shrikant Tyagi, a self-proclaimed politician was also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman in the city's Grand Omaxe society.

Additionally, the incident also provoked protest, and hundreds of people gathered at Noida's Bhangel on Sunday in order to support Tyagi.

(With agency inputs)