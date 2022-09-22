After Shashi Tharoor And Digvijay Singh, Manish Tewari Joins List Of Aspirants For Congress President Polls

THE CONGRESS on Thursday launched the process of electing a new chief with two names certain to be in the contest—Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot.

With speculation of new names getting added to the list every day, Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly joined the candidate list of the 'Grand Old Party.'

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari is also preparing to contest the Congress presidential poll, sources close to him said, adding that he was in his constituency to meet the state party delegates who are the voters in the election, as reported by the news agency IANS.

Following the refusal of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to run for the top post in the party, more Congress leaders have emerged as possible presidential candidates in the first election in nearly 20 years without Gandhi as the party's default choice.

The last non-Congress president was Sitaram Kesri.

Former Union Ministers Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are among the most likely candidates for the party's top post.

Notably, a significant number of aspirants for the post of congress president also belong to the "G-23"—the group of 23 leaders who had demanded organisational changes in the congress and visible leadership clearly indicates that there is no consensus among the group of dissenters on "Shashi Tharoor" as he is also a member of the G-23.

Lok Sabha MP Tharoor was the first one to declare his intention to fight for the post of Congress President to the interim president Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party when her son Rahul Gandhi resigned in 2019 taking the responsibility of the electoral defeat.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh, also via a tweet, made his stand clear in the leadership role of the "Grand Old Party."

"I'm not ruling myself out either. Why do you want to keep me out? "