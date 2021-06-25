However, Shashi Tharoor in a series of Tweets said that his Twitter account was blocked due to a copyright violation over a video he had posted of a song 'Rasputin'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, on Friday also claimed that he was temporarily denied access to his Twitter account. This comes hours after Union I-T Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also claimed that Twitter "temporarily blocked" account for alleged violation of the US Copyright Act.

However, the senior Congress leader in a series of Tweets said that his Twitter account was blocked due to a copyright violation over a video he had posted of a song 'Rasputin'. He said that the video has been deleted but noted that he will seek an explanation from the micro-blogging website over the blocking of his and Union I-T Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account.

"I won't blame Twitter for this action or attribute the motives to them that RS Prasad does, though it wasn't pleasant finding my account locked. Clearly, they had no choice but to honour a DMCA takedown notice, however stupid and pointless the request was," he said.

"But getting a notice from a UK-based organisation, citing Twitter's role as a 'service provider' under a US law, points to the challenges of Twitter India's operations in India. RS Prasad has pointed to possible violations of Indian regulations while conforming to foreign rules," he added.

As Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I can state that we will be seeking an explanation from @TwitterIndia for the locking of @rsprasad's & my accounts & the rules & procedures they follow while operating in India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad had claimed that his Twitter account was blocked for nearly an hour for violation of the US Copyright Act. Prasad, who had been critical of Twitter for not following I-T Rules 2021, had said that the micro-blogging website had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.

"Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account," he had said on Koo.

This comes at a time when the Centre and Twitter are at loggerheads over the new I-T Acts. Earlier this month, Twitter had lost its intermediary status in India after it failed to comply with the new guidelines issued by the Centre.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma