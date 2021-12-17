New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: France Defence Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss global challenges, seeking India's partnership to build a multi-polar order and defend the rule of law in the international system.

"French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges," tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

According to the French Embassy, the visit highlights France's engagement in the Indo-Pacific and the centrality of India in the French strategy. "It comes in the wake of several major bilateral air, navy, and army exercises this year. Desert Knight 21 in January, Varuna in April, Shakti in November. Minister Parly will stress France and India's joint commitment to answering the challenges of the Indo-Pacific by bringing together friendly powers to defence the rule of law, offering a positive agenda to the countries of the region and rejecting all forms of hegemony," the embassy said.

The meeting of the French Defence Minister with PM Modi came after he met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and held the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. "India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever. I had an excellent meeting with my French counterpart, Ms @florence_parly," tweeted Singh.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, defence and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the annual meeting, said a Defence Ministry release. The Ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased in spite of pandemic challenges. They discussed ways to increase defence cooperation in all domains.

India and France have recently concluded their annual bilateral Army Exercise, Shakti, with a focus on counter-terrorism operations, in France in November 2021. Defence industrial cooperation was discussed with a focus on future collaborations and co-production between the two countries, added the release.

The Ministers acknowledged their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues. They expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral forums.

France is the current chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium and shall take over the Presidency of the European Union from January 01, 2022. The two Ministers decided to work closely on a number of issues during the French Presidency. Earlier, Parly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is expected to meet with other Indian dignitaries during her visit.



