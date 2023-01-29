After Rahul Gandhi's Challenge To Amit Shah In J-K, BJP Hails PM Modi For Scrapping Article 370

AS THE Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to end on Monday, the former Party president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Centre over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders should walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk if the situation is so good in the Union Territory.

"Target killing and bomb blasts are happening in Jammu and Kashmir and if the security situation has improved then the conversation the security personnel are having with me should not have been required. If the situation is so good why don't the BJP people walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk? Why doesn't Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir if the situation is so secure? I don't think that argument holds."

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has hit back at Rahul Gandhi and credited Prime Minister Modi for abrogating Article 370, implying that the situation is better due to the move.

"How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. After Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir received a high number of tourists. During the Congress government, there was terrorism and fear in Kashmir," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The saffron brigade's claims that the abrogation has improved the situation in the valley have been refuted by Lok Sabha MP Rahul.

The yatra will proceed to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and culminate on Monday.

Around 12 opposition parties will join the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday in the valley. The Congress party had invited around 21 opposition parties, but some of them declined the invitation due to safety concerns.