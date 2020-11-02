The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the contentious farm laws which led to huge protests from farmers across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan government has become the second state after Punjab to negate Centre's newly enacted farm laws. The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the contentious farm laws which led to huge protests from farmers across the country.

During the Assembly debate, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the whole nation is against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.“I can say it with guarantee that all three farm laws will have to be withdrawn just like the Land Acquisition Act,” Dhariwal said. Ahead of the voice vote, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Kataria said the farm laws were not enacted suddenly it was framed after taking the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission, which talked about ‘one nation, one market’; contract farming; and the abolition of indirect mandi taxes. Earlier, the Congress leadership has suggested that states, where it was in power, should pass laws of their own to counter the Central legislations. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his state would follow Punjab in bypassing the "anti-farmer laws".

Last month, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government. The assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains". The bills barred the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy below the minimum support price, made forcing farmers to sell below MSP punishable and also prevented black-marketing of food grains. Meanwhile the Chhattisgarh Assembly has also approved the Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Amendment) Bill 2020 for the same.

The three laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Union government has said the new laws will raise the income of farmers, free them from the clutches of middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

