The scheme will be reconsidered after the government introducing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion ordinance.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after bringing an ordinance to curb religious conversions only for the sake of marriage, the Uttar Pradesh government is now planning to withdraw a 44-year-old scheme that incentivises interfaith marriage, according to a Times of India report.

Initiated by the national integration department in UP, the Intercaste & Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme has been in place since 1976. Uttarakhand too, after being carved out of the states, had retained the scheme but is now planning to withdraw it.

To avail the scheme, an interfaith couple needs to apply to the district magistrate within two years of marriage. After verification, the district magistrate forwards the application to the UP national integration department.

Times of India quoted a senior government official saying that eleven interfaith couples took benefit of the scheme in the state last year and got Rs 50,000 each. In 2017, the state government added a caveat to the scheme, directing that the could not convert after they got married, or they would lose the incentive.

He added that the scheme will be reconsidered after the government introducing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion ordinance.

The promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, came four days after the Yogi Adityanath government approved the draft of the legislation which also curbs religious conversions only for the sake of marriage.

Under the law which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta