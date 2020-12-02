'Burevi' will not be as intense as the cyclone Nivar which hit the state last week, but a red alert has issued for Tamil Nadu and South Kerala for December 3 in wake of the cyclone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Almost a week after the very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' battered the state of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, another cyclonic storm, 'Burevi' is very likely to strike the state of Tamil Nadu on the night of December 3 or early morning of December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cyclone Burevi will be the second cyclone to hit the southern state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm Nivar had made its landfall near the southern state, however, no major untoward incident was reported at that time.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, 'Burevi' will not be as intense as the cyclone Nivar which hit the state last week, but a red alert has issued for Tamil Nadu and South Kerala for December 3 in wake of the cyclone.

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said a deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm "Burevi" on Tuesday evening and it is expected to first hit Sri Lanka on December 2 and then Tamil Nadu on December 4.

"It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 kmph", the IMD's Cyclone Warning Division said.

After crossing the Sri Lankan coast on the evening or night of December 2, the cyclonic storm is very likely to emerge in the Gulf of Mannar on December 3 morning. After that, the Cyclone Burevi is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban on Decmeber 4 morning, IMD's Cyclone Warning Division said.

"It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerging into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December," it added.

