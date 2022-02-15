New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Sushma Swaraj on her 70th birth anniversary and shared an interesting story about how a girl in his family was named after her.

Paying tribute to Swaraj and recalling the time the BJP veteran visited Gujarat, PM Modi shared the story on his Facebook account while he was returning from Punjab's Jalandhar after addressing an election rally there.

"Right now I am returning from Jalandhar after carrying out a rally. Today is Sushma ji's birth anniversary. I suddenly remembered an old incident related to her, so thought I would share it with you," PM Modi wrote.

"About 25 years ago, I used to work at an organization in the BJP and Sushma ji was on an election tour in Gujarat. In my village in Vadnagar, she came and met my mother. At that time, a daughter was born in our family to my nephew. Astrologers found her name after seeing the constellation and then a name was decided. The family members had also decided that they will do as they are saying," he said.

"But after meeting Sushma ji, my mother said that the daughter's would be named Sushma. My mother is not very educated but she is very modern in thoughts. And the way she pronounced the decision to everyone at that time, that too I remember till today. Tributes to Sushma ji on her birth anniversary today," he added.

Born on February 14, 1952, at Ambala in Haryana, Swaraj was one of the most loved leaders of the BJP. She passed away in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest.

Swaraj, who has a Bachelor of Law degree, had won her first election at the age of 25 years when she became a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1977. In 1990, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha and in 1996, she became a member of the Lok Sabha.

She was once again elected to Lok Sabha in 1998 and became the Union Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In April 2006, she was re-elected to Rajya Sabha. In 2009, she became the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha. In 2014, she was appointed as the Minister of External Affairs in the Narendra Modi government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma