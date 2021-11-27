New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that "it is not possible" to make a law on the minimum support price (MSP) as it would force the government to buy "all the crops" from the farmers "which is not possible".

His remarks came following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

"Till now, no discussions have been held on this (on regularising MSP). Agricultural economists also have varied opinions. It does not seem possible to draft a law on this. Law on MSP is not possible because if a law is made on this, then the onus will come on the government that if their produce is not bought, then the government will have to buy it," Khattar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Also Read - Jagran Explainer: What is MSP and why it still remains bone of contention between farmers and govt

Khattar's statement comes at a time when the farmers have vowed to continue their agitation despite PM Modi's assurance that the Centre would repeal the contentious farm laws. The farmers have said that though the farm laws would be repealed, they want a law on the MSP.

"The agitation will not stop because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill, and milk policy are yet to be resolved. Government should hold talks with us, otherwise, we will not go home," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow last week.

"It took one year for us to make them understand. We said our things in our own language but those sitting in shining bungalows in Delhi had another language," Tikait added while demanding an official notification in this regard.

"They understood in one year that these laws are harmful and took the laws back. They did the right thing by withdrawing the laws but tried to divide farmers by saying that they failed to make some people understand the laws. We are some people," Tikait noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma