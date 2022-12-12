After MCD Win, AAP Targets UP Municipal Polls, Appoints 'Mohalla In-charges'

After emerging triumphant in the recently concluded polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is now eyeing a repeat in the UP municipal polls. Sabhajit Singh, state-in-charge of AAP for the civic polls, said the party will field its candidates for all of the mayoral seats across the state, all wards in civic bodies, and all nagar panchayat seats in the elections.

"In the MCD polls, people voted AAP to power. In Gujarat, we were able to register our presence. The party is taking the Uttar Pradesh civic polls seriously," he said.

The party claims to have started the process by screening potential candidates for each seat. AAP leaders said that after the MCD victory in Delhi, there has been a surge in applicants wanting to contest the municipal polls on AAP ticket.

The Kejriwal-led party has already organised 800 meetings of party workers across UP from November 20 to 30. It has also appointed 77 office bearers to conduct more such meetings as the party looks to strengthen its presence in nagar panchayats. AAP is planning on going to the voters with their "gandagi hatao, jhadu lagao" campaign.

AAP is targeting the Yogi government on the "lack of infrastructure and facilities" in government-run primary schools. According to media reports, the party has appointed an incharge in every locality. These in-charges are being called “mohalla incharge”. Their main responsibility is to manage 30 households and ensure that the party establishes a local connect with them.

"We are screening candidates minutely and the finalists will be shortlisted on basis of merit and sincerity to the party," said a leader.

Municipal elections in Yogi Adityanath ruled state is expected to be held by the end of December 2022. There are 17 municipal corporations in the state that will go to polls to elect a total of 1,420 councilors. Apart from these 200 municipal councils and 546 town Panchayats will be up for grabs.