New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across India, Kerala has become the state to report the highest number of Coronavirus cases replacing Maharashtra. The number of Corona cases reported in Kerala every day is more than 10 thousand. The severity of the situation is such in Kerala that the rate of infection in the state has now increased to 11.08 per cent which was earlier around 10 percent for several weeks.

Now Kerala accounts for more than 10 per cent of the total Corona cases in India. About 10.18 per cent of the cases in the country are from the state of Kerala alone. Currently, the positivity rate in Kerala is the highest. As per the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, 14,131 new cases and 105 deaths have been reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

In the wake of this situation, the Kerala government has imposed a complete weekend lockdown in the state once again. The lockdown has to be implemented on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July. The guidelines for the weekend lockdown will be the same as the guidelines issued on 12th and 13th June 2021.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state will continue for at least another week, as the average test infection rate is still above 10 per cent. This statement comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded the Kerala government for giving relaxation amid the rising number of COVID cases.

The court termed it as 'unfair' stating that the government's decision before Bakrid was careless. The court has also said that any person can report to it if Corona cases rise due to the relaxations. Appropriate action will be taken by the apex authority in such a situation.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha