After Madrasas, Yogi Govt To Probe All Properties Registered Under Waqf In Uttar Pradesh

THE UTTAR Pradesh government has decided to undertake a probe of all the properties recorded under Waqf amid the ongoing survey of madrassas.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier started surveying the unaffiliated madrasas and issued instructions to the district magistrates regarding the surveys.

The state government has directed the administration to undertake a survey of such properties and submit the reports within a month.

As per the official spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the investigation of all properties that were registered after 'flouting the 1995 Waqf Act or under a government order passed in April 1989 which allowed the registration of Usar, Banjar, Bhita lands as Waqf property.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary in the Yogi Adityanath government, Shakeel Ahmed has written a letter to the Minority Welfare Department, Director & Survey Commissioner of Minority Welfare, District Minority Welfare officers, CEO Shia and Sunni Waqf Board, and Revenue officials regarding the matter.

While speaking about the matter, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind mentioned that it has no objections to the survey of unaffiliated madrasas by the Uttar Pradesh government.

It is believed that the government is keen on stopping the illegal possession and transfer of properties related to Waqf.

Meanwhile, in light of the Uttar Pradesh government's order, the survey of Islamic educational institutions or Madrassas started in Kanpur on Tuesday.

According to the government order, the survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects. The teams of officials for the Madrassa survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.

"The survey of Madrassas has started. We are checking certain points such as land records, syllabus, cleanliness, housing facilities, etc. Some Madrassas have been identified to be checked. There are 25 Madrassas in the city area. The rest are the in surrounding villages," said Sub Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Nagpal.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

