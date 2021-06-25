After Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra reports its first death due to Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Friday reported its first death from the Delta Plus variant of the deadly COVID-19 infection after an 80-year-old patient succumbed to the infection, informed state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"Out of 21 Delta Plus COVID-19 variant patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old with co-morbidities has died," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, which has been termed as a "variant of concern", had claimed the lives of six people in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has raised concerns over the slight rise in fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in some of the districts of the state.

He also directed the officials to focus on seven districts -- Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Hingoli -- where cases are rising and said that there should be no hurry in relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also asked the authorities to upgrade the health infrastructure in view of the prevailing second wave, the Delta plus variant of the virus and the threat of third wave. He also said that more field hospitals should be set up and planning for it should be done by identifying buildings and premises.

"We have to be very careful in future. We are at the tail of the second wave. Unlocking shouldn't be done in a hurry. Each district should be self-sufficient in oxygen production. Administration must ensure that oxygen, medical equipment are available for rural and remote areas," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, on Thursday reported 9,844 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the state's caseload to 60 lakh. During the same period, 197 patients also succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 1.19 lakh, said the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma