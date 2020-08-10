External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's 'greatest Indian' remark on Gautam Buddha has irked Nepal as the country disputed his claim, saying that it was a well-established and undeniable fact that Lord Budha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's 'greatest Indian' remark on Gautam Buddha has irked Nepal as the country disputed his claim, saying that it was a well-established and undeniable fact that Lord Budha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal. Taking a strong exception to Jaishankar referring Budha as Indian, Nepalese foreign ministry said: "It is a well-established and undeniable fact proven by historical and undeniable evidence that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal."

The Nepalese foreign ministry statement also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nepal visit in 2014 where he had reportedly said "Nepal is the country where the apostle of peace in the world, Buddha, was born".

While addressing 'India@75' virtual summit, EAM Jaishankar had Sunday referred to Lord Budha as one of two greatest Indians apart from 'father of the nation' Mahatma Gandhi. "Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi are the two greatest Indians that the world remembers," he had said.

Responding to the Indian external affairs minister's remark, Nepal's former foreign secretary Madhuraman Acharya said: "Some 2270 years ago, Indian Emperor Ashok erected a pillar at Lumbini in Nepal to mark the birthplace of Buddha. That monument stands taller than any self-aggrandizing claim to say that Budha was an "Indian" !Period!!"

MEA issues clarification

Following Nepal's objection, the ministry of external affairs issued a clarification saying that the EAM's remarks referred to the shared Buddhist heritage and that there was no doubt Lord Budha was born in Nepal. "EAM's remarks yesterday at the CII event referred to our shared Buddhist heritage. There is no doubt that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal," the external affairs minister said.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had claimed that Lord Ram was born in Nepal but India wrongly claimed he was born in India. "Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram," Oli had said, adding that "we also believe that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. Actually, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj."

