After Joshimath, Fresh Cracks Appear On Some Houses In Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag

AFTER the Joshimath land subsidence case, a similar case surfaced in another town of Chamoli District where fresh cracks were seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality. Confirming the incident, Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna on Monday said that other villages near Joshimath were facing a similar situation.

The MLA said he received calls about the villages near Joshimath grappling with a similar situation. "Efforts are underway for rehabilitation of affected people in Joshimath. We assure the safety of the people of Joshimath. I have received calls about villages near Joshimath grappling with a similar situation. The chief minister will be briefed on the same," Sitarganj MLA, as quoted by news agency ANI, said.

The town of Joshimath has been declared a disaster-prone area after over 600 buildings developed cracks due to continuous land subsidence. Further, all buildings that have been deemed 'unfit for living' have been marked with a red 'X' symbol, and the residents shifted to a safer place.

Meanwhile, authorities will start demolishing cracked houses and hotels which took place due to landslides and subsidence in Joshimath. The demolition of buildings will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required. "Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action on their directions and advice," said the NDRF, ANI quoted.

On Monday, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana informed that a central team was to arrive in Chamoli district to survey the damage wrought to properties by the land subsidence and suggest a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts.

"A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs will come to Joshimath on Tuesday. Demolition of buildings will start tomorrow under the supervision of the team of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee," Khurana had said earlier.

According to Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, cracks have been noticed in a total of 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area. In view of security, a total of 81 families have been temporarily displaced.

