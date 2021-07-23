Amid the concerns over the third wave of coronavirus, the Delhi government is taking all necessary precautions to prevent people from venturing out of their houses unnecessarily. However, the Delhiites appear to be unfazed and were seen neglecting the basic Covid protocols including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Friday decided to close the Tilaknagar market for four days with immediate effect for violating the COVID-19 protocols set by the government for markets in the national capital. With this, the ban on Tilaknagar market will start from July 23 (Friday) and will continue till July 27 (Monday).

Amid the concerns over the third wave of coronavirus, the Delhi government is taking all necessary precautions to prevent people from venturing out of their houses unnecessarily. However, the Delhiites appear to be unfazed and were seen neglecting the basic Covid protocols including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

According to Patel Nagar SDM Jitendra Singh, several markets in Tilak Nagar including Mall Road, Main Bazaar, Mangal Bazar Road, Old Bazaar, and Fruit Market area were ordered to be closed over the violation of COVID protocols. During the ban, all the shops in Tilak Nagar market will remain closed and strict action will be taken under the Epidemic Act for violating the order.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the SDM of the area and market representatives, where they were informed about the situation and the need for adherence to Covid protocols. Meanwhile, another meeting between the market representatives and officials took place three days ago, in which discussions were made on how to de-congest the market in order to prevent the mass spread of Covid infection.

Meanwhile, markets such as Sadar Bazar, Janpath, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Laxminagar Market, Cotton market, Gaffar market, Barber market, Rohini Sector-13's DDA Market and Sarojini Nagar have already suffered the consequences for violating the Covid protocols.

Although, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing help in controlling the spread of the virus, people in the national capital were seen violating the rules, despite the penalty of Rs 2,000 on violators. If the public, as well as shopkeepers in the market, continue with the laxity, then it may make various crowded markets the 'Hotspots' for the virus in the future.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen