New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman on Saturday jumped from the 17th floor of the Super Tech Eco Village-1 society in UP's Greater Noida with her two-year-old son reportedly after a fight with her husband. Both the woman and her son died on the spot. According to a report by Jagran Hindi, the woman had a scuffle with her husband. After their fight, her husband left the home and the woman took her son and jumped from the 17th floor of her society building.

After the incident, the police reached the spot, took their bodies in the custody, and sent them for postmortem. The police also questioned their neighbours, who told them that the woman and her husband used to have arguments in the past as well.

"We received information under police station Bisarkh area that a woman has jumped off the 17th floor of Supertech Ecovillage-1 Society with her child, both have died, police force is present on the spot, necessary legal action is being taken in the case," the police said.

The police said that Priyanka Tyagi, who was living in tower B of the society with her family. On Saturday morning, she had an argument with her husband over something. Following this, the husband left the home.

Frequent fights and husband leaving home seemed to have bothered Priyanka to a great extent and she took a drastic step. She took her two-year-old son with her and jumped from the 17th floor of the building. They both died on the spot.

According to the report, security guards of the building saw them jumping off the building and informed the police. The husband of the woman is still missing and the police is trying to establish a contact with him.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma