Bengaluru/ Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: After Delhi, Hanuman Jayanti clashes were also reported in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. In Karnataka's Hubballi, a mob allegedly went on a rampage and damaged police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple over a social media post.

Several people, including a dozen police officers on duty, were injured in the violence after which Section 144 was imposed in the city.

Throwing light on the incident, the Karnataka police said the mob was angry over a social media post and had lodged a complaint. The person, who made that post, arrested later, but the mob was unsatisfied with the action, and went on a rampage, pelting stones and damaging police vehicles.

"Around 40 people have been arrested and some FIRs have been registered. Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands," Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We will not spare those who took law into their hands. We have taken all preventive measures to stop repetition of such incident," Ram added.

Another clash broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Saturday where 15 people were injured. The police said the incident took place during a Hanuman Jayanthi procession while it was crossing a mosque.

Two groups started pelting stones at each other, said Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, adding that 20 people have been taken into custody till now.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations in Holagunda in Allur, Kurnool. They used the DJ sets against the advice of the police. When they went near the mosque, police asked them to shut the DJ sets. But, they stopped in front of the mosque and started raising slogans. To this, the people from the Muslim community also started counter-slogans," news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

"The police made the VHP members leave the spot. When the procession moved a little away from the mosque, they started playing the DJ sets again. This led to a small altercation between the two groups. Soon, it turned into a situation of stone-pelting. By then, the police force was brought in and the crowd was dispersed. The stone-pelting took place for almost 10 minutes. Based on the footage that we gathered, 20 members have been taken into custody," Reddy added.

