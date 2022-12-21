After Delhi, Chaos And Long Queues Meet Fliers At Mumbai Airport

Long Queues were seen at Mumbai International Airport as several counters in the international arrivals lounge were allegedly closed and scanners weren't working

Mumbai’s Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been witnessing a similar chaos that was recently seen at Delhi Airport’s terminal 3. Passengers have had to wait for three to four hours standing in queue at the immigration counters that have recorded a surge in international arrivals.

In a repeat of the events that unfolded at Delhi Airport, several passengers took to Twitter to share their grievances and post photos and videos of the long queues. Videos have emerged that show passengers cheering when a person manages to make through the line.

“Escape from Alcatraz. Passengers cheering for every person who escapes immigration. What have we reduced ourselves to," a Twitter user wrote. In the tweet, he also shared a video where a long queue could be seen at one of the counters on Tuesday.

Another passenger shared a video of people applauding as a person who could make it past the immigration. The Twitter user described the experience as a nightmare and said, "Some have been waiting for 4-5 hours."

The Hindustan Times quoted passengers saying that the long queues were a result of several of the 24 to 30 immigration counters being closed in the international arrival lounge. They claimed that this led to long hours for clearances. The report also said that the scanners used for biometric identification were generating errors, because of which re-scanning had to be done several times.

“@JM_Scindia sad state of affairs at Mumbai airport. Immigration is taking around 4 hours. There is complete chaos and no one seems to be having any clue of what’s going on. @CSMIA_Official," a Twitter user Amit Saraswat wrote and tagged Union Aviation Minister JM Scindia.

In the report, Hindustan Times also quoted Mumbai airport officials explaining that immigration and customs are central agencies and the Airport authority cannot interfere in allocation of personnel if passenger volume increased.

(With agency inputs)