After Decades-Long Wait, 8 Namibian Cheetahs To Return To India On PM Modi's Birthday | Details

The decades-long wait finally came to an end as the first eight Cheetahs will reach India from Africa's Namibia for the Cheetah Reintroudcution project. The project will formally begin on September 17, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd Birthday. The arrival of these extinct animals is part of a special agreement.

On Thursday (September 15), a passenger plane -- B747 Jumbo Jet landed in the Namibian capital of Windhoek in order to bring these Cheetahs to India. The plane was modified with the face of a tiger in front of it.

"A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger," the High Commission of India in Windhoek said on Thursday.

In the year, 1948, these Cheetahs died in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district. In order to reserve these wild animals, the Indian government made an effort, and as a result, the country signed a pact with Namibia. Now, the African country has delivered the first 8 Cheetahs to India.

Here are the top important points you should know about these Cheetahs.

A total of eight Cheetahs will been delivered to India, out of which five are female, and three are male. The wild animals will be taken to Gwalior.

The animal will be taken from Gwalior to their new home - Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. All the eight Cheetahs will travel in a helicopter.

On Prime Minister Modi's 72nd birthday on September 17, he will release these cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

A massive B747 Jumbo Jet with the face of a tiger drawn in front of the cockpit went to bring the cheetahs.

According to news agency PTI, a senior official was quoted as saying that all the eight Cheetahs will bring empty stomachs during the transit period. This move was taken to keep the animals healthy as long journeys can have nausea-like feelings.

In 1952, Cheetahs were declared extinct by the government of India

All the species that have become extinct are being restored under the Species Recovery Program of the Government of India.

Since the aircraft bringing Cheetahs have been modified, they have cages in the main cabin of the aircraft. However, vets will still be able to have full access to all eight Cheetahs.

The B747 jumbo jet has the capacity to fly up to 16 hours without making any stops to refuel.