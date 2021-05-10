As per reports, the infection is said to be so severe that patients' eyes have to be removed in order to keep them alive. Read on to know more about Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 doesn't seem to end anytime soon and as if the second wave of the deadly virus was not enough that now cases of Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus are on a rise in India. Many health experts in Bengaluru and other cities are experiencing cases of acute fungal infection in people who have recovered from COVID. As per reports, the infection is said to be so severe that patients' eyes have to be removed in order to keep them alive.

However, earlier this wasn't the case and people just complained about sinus issues like serious headaches, feeling of numbness in the nose and on the face. Some are even losing their teeth but they are not taking these signs seriously as they don't seem to be the usual issues that happen post-COVID-19. As a result, people tend to neglect such problems at a very initial stage which later may take a bigger form.

What is Mucormycosis, aka Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis, aka Black Fungus infection may happen to people those who have low immunity. This infection has started spreading amidst COVID-19 pandemic and as per reports, just in Bengaluru, there are 10 cases of Black Fungus being reported every two weeks.

How can Mucormycosis affect?

As mentioned above Black Fungus or Mucormycosis can affect the ones who have a weaker immune system. And this can be the case in patients who are recovering from COVID-19. Yes, coronavirus is a condition that tends to decrease your immunity and also the medicines given during this time result in reducing the strength of your immune system. Therefore, it might make way for Black Fungus to enter one's body. Apart from that, people who are diabetics or those who have undergone organ transplantation and even cancer treatment are at a high risk of Black Fungus.

Symptoms of Mucormycosis

Once a person has recovered from COVID-19, the next two weeks are extremely important for him or her. They may complain of severe headache, toothache and other sinus-related signs. So, if these signs are detected and treated at the initial stage then the complete cure is possible. Meanwhile, if the Black Fungus spreads it may affect the patient's eyes and can even reach the brain which will make it extremely severe and the patient may succumb to the infection in 7 to 10 days at max.

Mucormycosis spreading through oxygen pipes

Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus is also spreading through oxygen pipes. Yes, the pipes are said to be the carriers of the deadly infection as once they are used by an infected person they may affect every other person using that pipe. Therefore, it is extremely important for every attached device to be properly cleaned.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal