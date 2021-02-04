An express train en route to Varanasi, running two hours twenty-seven minutes late, picked up the speed to make a passenger reach her exam centre on time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a unique incident, an express train en route to Varanasi, running two hours twenty-seven minutes late, picked up the speed to make a passenger reach her exam centre on time. The incident occurred on Wednesday after the passenger's brother Anwar Jamal informed the 'Indian Railway Seva' on twitter that her sister may miss a DElEd exam, scheduled to begin at 12 pm at the Vallabh Vidyapeeth Girls Inter College in Varanasi due to the train delay.

Taking cognisance of the tweet, the authorities swung into action and cross-checked the information provided by the passenger's brother on Twitter. Finding his concern genuine, the Railways asked the driver of the Chhapra Varanasi City Express to pick up the speed and cover up for the delay, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The train reached Varanasi at 11 am with a delay of just two hours. Anwar and her sister Nazia reached the exam centre on time. In a following tweet, he thanked the railway authorities for taking cognisance of the matter.

The official Twitter handle of the 'Indian Railway Seva' keep a lookout for the passengers seeking help and acts in cases where the concern is genuine.

