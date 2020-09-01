According to news agency IANS, the second round of Brigadier commander-level talks is underway between India and China at Chushul in Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fresh flare-up between the Indian and Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a report by NDTV quoting Indian Army sources has stated that India is now fully dominating the disputed area in south Pangong.

The report further said that the Indian Army is also in dominating position in the ridges of the area. “It is a clear defensive action in response to Chinese aggression”, NDTV quoted Army sources as saying.

The agenda of the deliberation was the fresh development at three contentious points on the southern banks of the Pangong Lake. Talks between the two sides took place for five long hours on Monday also.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in skirmishes at the southern bank of the Pangong lake where the Chinese brought in close to 450 troops and attempted to change the status quo, the Indian Army said as it thwarted the opponent's effort.

The Indian Army, however, has officially denied any skirmish. In an official statement, the Indian Army said that on the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus agreed in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the Army said in its statement.

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity. Meanwhile, China on Monday maintained its troops never crossed the Line of Actual Control.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan