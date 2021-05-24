India so far has close to 9,000 reported cases of another fatal fungal infection – Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) – with which the country continues to grapple amid shortage of crucial anti-fungal injections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the country continues to grapple with the rising number of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) and White Fungus cases, the nation woke up to the shock of its first reported Yellow Fungus case in Ghaziabad on Monday. According to initial reports, doctors and medical experts have already deemed Yellow Fungus more dangerous than White and Black fungus.

Yellow Fungus causes:

Poor hygiene, consumption of unhygienic food and unsanitary conditions reportedly result in Yellow Fungus infection. Humid conditions in atmosphere along with poor hygiene standards, which enables the bacteria and fungus to live and ready to infect can also result in Yellow Fungus infection.

Yellow Fungus – What are the symptoms?

The initial symptoms begin with extreme tiredness, weight loss and lowered appetite. As infection spreads in the body, it results into internal bleeding, sunken eyes and finally internal organ failure.

In severe cases, Yellow Fungus can also result in leakage of pus and slow healing of open wounds.

Yellow Fungus – Treatment

The treatment for Yellow Fungus is no different from the treatment adopted for Black Fungus or White Fungus infection. The anti-fungal injection Amphotericin-B is considered the primary treatment.

Why Yellow Fungus in considered more fatal than Black Fungus and White Fungus?

In case of Black fungus and White fungus, the outer physical features show symptoms such as facial swelling and severe headache. However, the doctors have said that the Yellow Fungus infection starts internally. Henceforth it becomes as necessary as important to seek the medical treatment at the earliest onset of the symptoms such as body fatigue, low appetite and weight loss.

