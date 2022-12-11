After Big Win In Gujarat, BJP Sets Tone For Lok Sabha Elections; Looks To Conquer 10 Electoral Contests In 2023

After big win in Gujarat Assembly election 2022, the saffron party has also started preparations for the assembly elections to be held in 2023.(Image Credit: ANI)

After winning the Gujarat Assembly election with a huge vote margin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has started staking claim to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly election. The saffron party has also started preparations for the assembly elections to be held in 2023.

In the coming year, Assembly Elections will be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, apart from Northeast states Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. It is expected that the government may conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.

The upcoming elections will also decide the fate of all the parties and determine which party may have an edge in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Assembly Elections will be held in 10 states including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister of Rajasthan while in Chattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Bhagel is leading the state.

It would be challenging for Congress to retain government in these two big states in the upcoming assembly elections as the BJP is trying to wrest power from Congress in these two states.

Elections will also be held in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in 2023 where the BJP has formed its government. However, in the 2018 elections, BJP suffered a setback in both of these states.

BJP does not want to lose both of these states in the upcoming elections so they have started preparations in advance.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister, but the Congress could not handle this mandate and a group of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away and joined the BJP.

After this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP again became the Chief Minister of the state. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union Minister in the Modi government and BJP is claiming to win the upcoming elections in the state with an absolute majority.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, no political party got a majority. After the elections threw a hung assembly, BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister by the Governor but later he resigned after not being able to manage the majority, following which the Congress and JDS made a collateral government.

Later after a change in the political scenario, the BJP formed the government in the state in 2019 and made BS Yediyurappa the Chief Minister of Karnataka, but in view of the strategy for the assembly elections to be held in 2023, the leadership in the state was changed in 2021 and BS Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister.

Seeing Yediyurappa’s organisational ability and his political influence across the state, the BJP high command also tried to send a clear message to the people of Karnataka by making him a member of the parliamentary board, the highest and most powerful decision-making body of the party.

This reflects that Karnataka where the BJP made their first government in South India is going to be crucial for them in the upcoming 2023 Assembly Elections.

Telangana which is ruled by TRS and headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as Chief Minister is trying to form a larger front with other opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

But the BJP on other hand is claiming to defeat him in his own bastion Telangana in 2023. In Telangana, there will be a triangular contest between TRS, Congress and BJP.

In the 2023 elections, Karnataka will witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and JDS.

Tripura is currently ruled by the BJP and as part of its election strategy, the BJP has changed the face of the Chief Minister in Tripura as well. In the 2023 Tripura Assembly election, there is going to be a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP-backed government is in power, while in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front government is in power. There is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

BJP is also constantly trying to strengthen its mass base and organisation in Jammu and Kashmir so that by forming a government on its own for the first time, it can give a political message to the people of the whole country.

