New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the news of a Bengaluru woman being assaulted by a Zomato delivery person came into light, the accused man has come out and told his side of the story. As per The News Minute report, the delivery executive named Kamaraj said that Hitesha (the victim) hit him with a slipper and had accidentally got hurt by herself.

He said, "I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me...I also apologised since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads". He further added that Chandranee started abusing him and even hitting him. Kamraj was quoted saying, "At this point, when she was trying to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose, which led to the bleeding. Anybody who sees her face, will understand that this wouldn't be created by a punch. And I don't wear any rings."

Post the incident the delivery man was summoned by Police and was questioned for a few hours. Talking about it he said, "The police did not disrespect me in any way. But now I have to spend ₹ 25,000 for legal expenses to prevent my arrest,"

Meanwhile, the owner of Zomato Deepinder Goyal posted a long tweet about the incident where he highlighted Kamaraj's customer ratings and more. He said, "Also, for the record - Kamaraj has made (approximately) 5,000 deliveries for us so far, and has a 4.75/5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest), and has been working with us for 26 months now. (These are facts, not opinions, or inferences)."

The whole incident happened when a Bengaluru woman took to her social media account and shared a video while narrating a story about being allegedly assaulted by a Zomato delivery guy who was later identified as Kamaraj. She was bleeding in the video and has claimed that he had hit her on her nose.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal