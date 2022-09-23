After Attacks On Humans, Pitbull Mauls Cow In UP’s Kanpur; Owner Struggles To Intervene | Watch

Amid the spate of dog attacks on humans being reported from different parts of the country in recent days, another incident of a pit bull-breed dog attacking a cow brutally surface on social media. The incident took place near Kanpur's Sarsaiya Ghat in Uttar Pradesh.

In a heart-wrenching viral video, the cow was seen writhing in pain as the pit bull held its jaws between its teeth even as the dog's owner and others struggled to save the cow. In an effort to release the cow, the pit bull was beaten with sticks and hands but the struggle continues for quite some before locals succeeded in saving the cow. The attack left deep wounds on the cow's mouth.

The district administration took cognisance of the issue after the video of the pit bull attacking cow went viral on social media platforms. The cow will be given an anti-rabies vaccine, said Chief Medical Officer RK Niranjan.

Earlier, a stray dog attacking a 12-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode went viral on social media. In the clip, a boy was seen playing outside his house when the stray dog comes running toward the boy and pounced on him. On September 12 alone, a total of six people including four children were reportedly bitten by stray dogs in Kozhikode and Palakkad.

There has been a recent increase in dog attack cases. A dog allegedly bit a child inside a building's elevator in Ghaziabad, earlier this month. Another incident of this kind was reported from Noida where a pet dog attacked a man inside a lift in a housing complex.

An 82-year-old woman was also mauled to death by her pet pit bull at her house in Lucknow in July. A month later, a similar attack was reported from Gurugram, but the victim, a 30-year-old woman, survived.