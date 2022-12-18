After Impressive Gujarat Win, BJP Eyes Landslide In MP Next Year, Says ‘Abki Baar, 200 Paar’

Madhya Pradesh elections are due next year and after an impressive win in Gujarat BJP now wants to register a landslide here too.

Bharatiya Janata Party has set for itself an ambitious target of winning more than 200 seats in the 230-members assembly of Madhya Pradesh in next year’s election. The saffron brigade is jubilant having momentum behind it coming out of the Gujarat election with a spectacular victory. It has come up with the slogan ‘Abki Baar, 200 Paar’.

The saffron camp has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for almost 20 years. Now it aims to bag a majority vote share in the polls that are due by the end of 2023.

"The party is setting the target of bagging 51 per cent vote share and winning more than 200 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls next year," state BJP chief V D Sharma told reporters on Saturday. His comments followed the party's executive committee meeting in Katni district of the state.

"Abki baar, 200 paar" (this elections, more than 200 seats), he said. He also added that the party had received 53 per cent votes in Gujarat and rewritten history in that state with the landslide victory.

In Gujarat, the BJP won 156 seats out of 182 seats, where elections were held on December 1 and 5. This win in Modi’s home state broke the Congress's 1985 record – when Madhavsinh Solanki won 149 seats.

In the last assembly election in 2018, the BJP had lost after 15 years in power. This paved the way for the Congress to form a government under the leadership of Kamal Nath with the help of elected independents, MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

However, a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s nearly two dozen loyalists led to the collapse of the Nath government in March 2020. Scindia is now a Union minister in the BJP government at the centre. The BJP then formed its government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"In the last Assembly polls in MP, the Congress and independent candidates backed by it together won 114 seats, while the BJP had to be content with 107 seats," said Rakesh Dixit, a senior journalist and political analyst as quoted by PTI.

