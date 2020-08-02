New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The 56-year-old took to Twitter to inform about his health and said "I had initial symptoms of COVID-19 so I decided to take get tested for infection. The test reports have shown a covid positive result. I urge everyone who have come in my contact to self-quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get tested if necessary."

मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले। August 2, 2020

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that he had tested positive for Coronavirus He tweeted saying that he is fine and is being hospitalised on doctors’ advice.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Chennai's Kaveri hospital. Meanwhile, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who met Amit Shah on Saturday, has nnounced that he will go into self-isolation.

India's COVID-tally has crossed the 17-lakh mark, with a spike in cases from the southern states. Active cases in India are now 567,730, with more than 10 lakh recoveries. Over 37,000 people have died due to the infection so far.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha