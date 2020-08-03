In a tweet on Monday morning, Karti said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he is under home quarantine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Karti said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he is under home quarantine. The 48-year-old Congress leader also urged people who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he tweeted.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.
— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Karti is the fourth politician in India who tested positive for the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had also announced that he has tested coronavirus positive while UP Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun succumbed to the deadly infection.

The novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate in India. On Monday, India also crossed the grim mark of 18 lakh coronavirus cases while the death toll has surged past 38,000. Currently, India is the third worst-hit state in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In term of death toll, India is fifth, behind the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico.

However, the Centre has repeatedly said that India is in much better position than other countries because of its low fatality rate of 2.11 per cent and a recovery rate of 65.76 per cent. Though PM Modi in his last Mann Ki Baat episode had urged people to take precautions, saying the "threat of coronavirus is not over yet".

"Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

