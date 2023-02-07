Aftab Told Police Why The Couple Fought, How He Cut Shraddha's Body; Chargesheet Reveals Gory Details

THE DELHI High Court, on Tuesday, took cognisance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Shraddha Walkar murder case that had shook the nation last year. The matter has now been posted for hearing on February 21.

The chargesheet filed against Aftab Amin Poonawala, Shraddha’s boyfriend, reveals several hitherto unknown details like why the couple fought before the murder, how he cut her body into pieces, and how he disposed them.

Also Watch:

The chargesheet reveals that Aftab’s connections with several women from Delhi to as far as Dubai was the reason behind his relationship Shraddha souring. These friendships with other women had been a perennial reason behind their fights leading up to the day of murder.

Aftab, after killing Shraddha, went to the nearby hardware shop to buy a saw and three blades which he used to cut her body into 35 small pieces, according to the chargesheet. He used to keep these in a 300-litre fridge for close to three weeks at his residence in Delhi’s Mehrauli.

On the day of murder, Aftab took the body in the bathroom and cut Shraddha’s hand and wrist, and in the process he bruised his own hand as well.

“… while cutting the wrists of Shraddha, I also got a minor cut on my left hand with saw due to which there was minor bleeding also from my hand… I used to dispose of the body parts one by one as per my convenience. I had bought a fridge on 19-05-2022 so that I may keep the remaining body parts of Shraddha in the refrigerator to prevent it from stench and decomposing," the chargesheet quoted him as saying.

Soon after killing Shraddha, Aftab started dating another woman who he interacted with on a dating app - Bumble. This woman used to visit Aftab’s residence where he kept Shraddha’s dead body.

On most days, he would keep the pieces of Shaddha’s body in his refrigerator. However, he would shift the pieces to the lower cabinet of his kitchen whenever his new date visit him.

“After her departure, I used to keep the remaining body parts that is head, torso and both forearms in the refrigerator,” Poonawala was told the police. He had bought the refrigerator specifically to store the body pieces and prevent stench and decomposition.

Aftab later disposed off the body in several parts of the city.

(With agency inputs)