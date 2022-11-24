Aftab Poonawala Used Several Weapons To Chop Shraddha; Police Recover Five Knives

Police along with Aftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, leaves from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in New Delhi on November 22, 2022. (ANI Photo)

Aftab Poonawala, accused in the murder case of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has told police that he used several weapons to dismember her body.

The police have so far recovered five large knives, which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation, news agency ANI cited Delhi police sources.

Earlier in the day, police reportedly said Aftab was undergoing Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), a psychological analysis, at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

After the psychological analysis test is done, Aftab will undergo a polygraph test. According to police sources, cited by ANI, the accused has been behaving "very normally" from the beginning so it was "important to get his polygraph and narco" test done. "This is a long process. Even after the remand is over narco test will be done in judicial custody too," the sources said.

Aftab is currently in police custody. On Tuesday, a Delhi court had extended his police custody to four more days.

Aftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Earlier on November 23, Aftab went through court-sanctioned polygraph tests to take the probe forward.

"Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab's polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway," FSL officials had said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.