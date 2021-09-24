Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a jam-packed day 1 of his United States (US) visit as he met Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and a group of leading American Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on Thursday.

During his bilateral meets with Harris, Morrison and Suga, PM Modi discussed the situation in Afghanistan and asserted that the Afghan soil must not be used for terror activities against any other country. The situation in Indo-Pacific was also discussed by the Prime Minister in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

Here's everything you need to know about day 1 of PM Modi's three-day US visit:

1. In his meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Modi discussed the situation in Afghanistan and ways to enhance partnerships in different sectors, especially the defence.

2. Following the meet, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said that Harris "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role about terrorism and agreed on the need to rein in and closely monitor Islamabad support for terror groups.

"In that context when the issue of terrorism came up. The Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She said that terror groups were working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups do not impact on US security and that of India," he said.

3. In the meeting with Scott Morrison, PM Modi discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. Shringla said that Morrison had mentioned the rationale from the Australian side in seeking to initiate the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) trilateral security pact.

"Prime Minister Morrison briefly mentioned the rationale from the Australian side in seeking to initiate the AUKUs alliance. He felt that the technology they received was appropriate and there was a brief discussion in that regard," he said.

4. AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between the US, the UK and Australia that was formed this year on September 15. Under this alliance, Australia will be allowed to have nuclear submarines by the US and the UK. Australia has defended the alliance, saying it is a "pact for a secure Indo-Pacific region".

5. The situation in the Indo-Pacific was also discussed by PM Modi during his meet with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

6. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi and Suga have also agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation between New Delhi and Tokyo.

"The two Prime Ministers reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," it said.

7. Meanwhile, PM Modi also held a crucial meet with top American CEOs. He invited the CEOs to invest in India and explore ways to forge closer Indo-US economic linkages.

8. After the meeting with the CEOs, PM Modi said that closer economic linkages between India and the US benefit the people of our nations. He also said that the CEOs were appreciative of India's reform trajectory.

"Through the morning, had extensive discussions with top CEOs and business leaders on investment in India. They were appreciative of India's reform trajectory. Closer economic linkages between India and USA benefit the people of our nations," he tweeted.

9. On Friday, on his second day of the US visit, PM Modi will meet President Joe Biden. He will also take part in the Quad summit on the same day.

10. On Saturday, which will be the last day of his three-day US visit, PM Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. After the UNGA session, he will leave for New Delhi.

