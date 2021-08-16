Afghanistan looks at an unprecedented time of socio-political instability following Taliban gunmen's victory march in the heart of Kabul on Sunday late night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan on a constant basis, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Indian Air Force is likely take up the challenging task of evacuating close to 500 Indian nationals and officials stranded in Afghanistan following Kabul's fall to Taliban on Sunday.

"We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them. We are in constant touch with the representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Bagchi added, "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them."

“The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak,” MEA said when asked about changing security situation in Afghanistan.

The MEA said that it has been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India.

“We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them," Ministry of External Affairs reiterated.

Indian Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians from Afghanistan: Report

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift the Indian nationals and officials stranded in Afghanistan following capital Kabul's fall to Taliban, an India Today report said.

Meanwhile, shocking scenes of desperate Afghans trying to flee the country were shared on social media on Monday. In a gunfire to control the chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport, five people are reported to have been killed on Monday.

Afghanistan looks at an unprecedented time of socio-political instability following Taliban gunmen's victory march in the heart of Kabul on Sunday late night. This was preceded by President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country earlier in the day as Taliban commanders took control of Presidential Palace without Afghan security forces putting up a fight.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma