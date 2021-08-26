Afghanistan Crisis: Media reports suggest that EAM Jaishankar will first address the meet after which Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will give a detailed presentation on the situation in Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, as instructed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will brief Floor Leaders of all political parties on Thursday over the situation in Afghanistan and what steps the Centre has taken so far to evacuate Indians from the war-torn country.

The meeting, which will begin at 11 am in the Parliament House Annexe, will be attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lok Sabha deputy leader Rajnath Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, deputy leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajkumar Singh.

Media reports suggest that senior leaders of all political parties, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Sekher Roy and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will also attend the meeting.

What we can expect from the high-level meeting?

The Centre will likely brief the political leaders about the steps taken by it for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan. Media reports suggest that EAM Jaishankar will first address the meet after which Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will give a detailed presentation on the situation in Afghanistan.

A question and answer session will also take place where the opposition leaders might ask the Centre how it is preparing to deal with Taliban and security challenges in south-east Asia.

The meeting is expected to last for 90 minutes to two hours.

What is the current situation in Afghanistan?

So far, India has evacuated more than 800 people, including Afghan Sikhs, from the war-torn country since Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul. The Centre is expected to bring back more of its nationals from Afghanistan under its evacuation mission 'Operation Devi Shakti' in the next few days.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on August 16. The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, from Kabul on August 17.

India has been carrying out evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma