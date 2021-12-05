New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit India on Monday (December 6) to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be the first in-person meeting of the Russian President with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their meeting at the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

Ahead of Putin's visit, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a series of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries, will be held in New Delhi on December 6.

Here's a look at all you need to know about Putin's visit and his meeting with PM Modi.

1. During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

2. On December 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov together with Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold talks in New Delhi with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

3. It is expected that the ministers will have in-depth discussions of the key regional and international issues including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and developments in Afghanistan and Syria.

4. The Summit will also allow exchanging views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

5. The leaders will also exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda, including joint work within the G20, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

6. India and Russia are expected to finalize 10 bilateral agreements that include issues like connectivity, shipping, space, military-technical cooperation, science and technology, education, and culture.

7. The two countries are also scheduled to sign the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles. Earlier, the Centre approved the manufacture of AK-203 rifles at a factory in Uttar Pradesh under the joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited.

8. The COVID-19 situation and cooperation in fighting the pandemic will also be discussed during the meeting between Putin and PM Modi.

9. The focus of the meeting might also be on the delivery of the S-400 missile defense systems and other defense agreements. Earlier in October 2019, India signed a $5.43-billion contract with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi.

10. At the end of the summit, a joint statement will be published, which will reflect the discussions, agreements, and agreements signed during and on the eve of the summit

Posted By: Sugandha Jha