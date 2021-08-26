Afghanistan Crisis: Briefing the media after the meet, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said six evacuation flight operations have been conducted by India under Operation 'Devi Shakti' so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed the Floor Leaders of all political parties over the situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan and ensured that the Centre is "doing everything" to evacuate Indians from there as Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul.

Briefing the media after the meet, Jaishankar said six evacuation flight operations have been conducted by India under Operation 'Devi Shakti' so far. He said, however, that several Indians still remain to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

"The government is very strongly committed to ensuring full evacuation as soon as possible and also seeing that in terms of any international decisions which are made, any gatherings that are there, that our role is recognised. There will be many more meetings in coming days," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We'll definitely try and bring out everybody. We've also brought out some Afghan citizens," the External Affairs Minister added.

Centre shares details on recent developments in Afghanistan

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that the Union External Affairs Ministry shared the details about the recent developments in Afghanistan with the Floor Leaders of all political parties and informed them that a 24/7 Special Afghanistan Cell has been formed for the evacuation of Indians from the war-ravaged country.

The sources said that the Special Afghan Cell will coordinate for repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan in a "streamlined manner" while adding that an e-visa system has also started for Afghan nationals.

"As per evacuation data shared by EAM S Jaishankar- 175 Embassy Personnel evacuated, 263 other Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, 15 Third Country Nationals; 565 total evacuated. Government of India also facilitated the evacuation of Indians by other agencies," the sources told ANI.

Taliban broke Doha agreement

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Centre in the all-party meet said that Taliban has broken the promises made in the Doha agreement as it described the situation in the war-torn country as "critical".

Among other things, the Doha pact, inked between the Taliban leaders and the US in February 2020, envisaged religious freedom and democracy, with a government in Kabul that represented all sections of Afghan society.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma