Afghanistan Conflict: Apart from its embassy in Kabul, India had four consulates in Afghanistan located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, which were closed after Taliban gained control of the war-torn country.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Taliban, which has gained control of the whole of Afghanistan, had searched the Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat and took some documents and parked vehicles from the two missions, reported news agency IANS quoting sources.

Apart from its embassy in Kabul, India had four consulates in Afghanistan located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, which were closed after Taliban gained control of the war-torn country.

India had evacuated the Kandahar Consulate in July and brought 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) back to India after the fighting intensified near the city. Later in August, New Delhi evacuated its diplomats and citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif after the militants seized six Afghan provincial capital.

Centre urges Indians in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact 'Special Afghanistan Cell'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), meanwhile, has urged its nationals who need assistance in Afghanistan to contact 'Special Afghanistan Cell' set up by the Centre to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-torn country.

"Additional Numbers Added to MEA's 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell UPDATED details: Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785 WhatsApp numbers: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944 Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

A day after the Taliban terrorists entered the Afghan capital Kabul and Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, the MEA said it is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate their repatriation to India who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma