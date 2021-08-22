Afghanistan Crisis: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a short video clip on his Twitter account where the evacuees could be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing its evacuation process from war-torn Afghanistan, India on Sunday brought 194 of its nationals in two separate flights. While the first flight brought 87 Indian nationals via Tajikistan, the second one brought 107 people to New Delhi's Hindon Air Force Base.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the first flight that brought 87 Indian nationals and couple of Nepalese came via Tajikistan. Earlier, they were taken to Tajikistan from Kabul on board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Bagchi also shared a short video clip on his Twitter account where the evacuees could be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Since Taliban took control of Kabul, India has been running its evacuation operation and has brought back over 800 nationals from the war-ravaged country. However, chaos erupted on Saturday after local media reports claimed that 150 Indian nationals were allegedly abducted by Taliban near the Kabul Airport.

Later, sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said that the Indian nationals were not harmed by the militants and were released after questioning and verification of travel documents, which they said is "not unusual under the current circumstances". However, there is no official comment or reaction from the Centre on the matter so far.

Meanwhile, government sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals from Afghanistan. The permission was granted by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces.

"Two Indian aircraft would be permitted to operate from the Kabul airport which is under the control of American security forces," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma